Edinburgh unveils its fun-filled family friendly Hogmanay

Organisers have revealed a string of events to ensure the New Year celebrations keep everyone happy.

There was a time when a traditional Hogmanay tended to revolve around hard parties and late nights.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay offers fun for all of the family

These days, however, the end of one year and the start of another has become a much more family-friendly affair.

And while there’s still plenty of space for grown-up partying at the Concert in the Gardens and the famous Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker, a string of fun events means the younger ones can celebrate too.

Tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events are on sale now. So, here’s our ‘juniors’ guide to what’s on.

Baby Loves Disco

Head to the Spiegeltent in Festival Square with your tiny dancers for two hours of afternoon clubbing that will get them – and you – in the party mood.

Nostalgic floor-fillers and the pick of 2018 hits will give them a chance to let off steam and enjoy the seasonal fun before it’s all rounded off with a short ceilidh dance. Head along before the Torchlight Procession on Sunday, December 30 for a practice run at Auld Lang Syne – complete with toddler-friendly torches - or on Hogmanay to celebrate 'the bells' with the Australians.

Face-painting, bubbles, games and giveaways make this a real fun celebration for babes in arms – who go free – and up to six-year-old supercool kids, plus there’s a licensed bar for the grown-ups.

Torchlight Procession

Edinburgh’s famous Torchlight Procession has become an annual ‘must do’ for all ages.

Grab a torch – and join the pipes and drums on a trail through the Old Town towards Holyrood Park.

This year’s fiery spectacle culminates with torchbearers creating the outline of Scotland on the grass, before 14 wicker sculptures are set ablaze – a fabulous end to Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.

Bairns Afore

Hugely popular – so book early – Bairns Afore is a Hogmanay party that gives little ones a real taste of Street Party-style action, complete with dazzling fireworks display over Edinburgh Castle.

Edinburgh favourite Massaoke bring their infectious live energy to the main stage at West Princes St Gardens for sing-a-long songs and a dance, before the sky is lit with fireworks. It’s all done by 6pm – then it’s time for bed so the grown-ups can party!

First Footers Family Ceilidh

Family-friendly and free, this is a great way to get 2019 off to a fun start.

Head to the magnificent surroundings of McEwan Hall for a ceilidh jig that brings everyone together for a fabulous New Year’s Day. Suitable for all ages, just bring your dancing shoes.

For more information and to snap up tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events, go to www.edinburghshogmanay.com