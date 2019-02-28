Edinburgh West End gin delight with launch of 10-day festival

Not a fan of mass all-day festival style events? But still love a good gin?

Edinburgh’s West End has created a gin “festival” with a difference.

Edinburgh West End gin festival launch

Instead of cramming all the gin loving into a weekend, meander between 20 bars in the West End between March 22 Sunday, March 31 and enjoy a reduced prize gin cocktail or perfect serve.

The Edinburgh’s West End Gin Festival will include the likes of Indigo Yard, The Voyage of Buck, Teuchters, and Vesta who have all paired up with unique gin brands such as Edinburgh Gin, Arbikie, Crabbies 1837 and Pickering’s, to design a signature

cocktail and offer the brand ‘perfect serve’ to all festival wristband wearers.

The bars have partnered with some of Scotland’s best known brands to offer enthusiasts £5 gin cocktails and £4 perfect serves from.

To be eligible for the drinks festival goers must purchase an £8 wristband which can be upgraded for £5 to include workshops such as flower arranging with Rogue Flowers and The Garden Shed Gin Company, cocktails at home with Arbikie Gin at Vesta, Fever-Tree tasting sessions at Angels Share and make your own gin classes with Bathtub Gin at Foundry 39 and Edinburgh Gin at Heads & Tails.

Organisers, Edinburgh’s West End Business Improvement District said: “We are really looking forward to the festival and seeing everyone sample and enjoy the best Scottish Gins in West End bars and restaurants.

“The fantastic thing about this event is the range of gin brands taking part and the proximity of all the venues. Festival wristband wearers can create their own journey around the West End through many of the venues in just a few steps.”

Wristbands are £10 (£8 early bird) or £15 (£13 early bird) with workshops and are available on Eventbrite via www.westendginfestival.co.uk.

They can be collected from festival partner Fox & Co on William street from 4pm on Friday, March 22.

