Elvis is in the building

ELVIS may have left not just the building but the planet on the 16 August 1977, but his legacy lives on.

Much of that is due to the seemingly never-ending roster of Elvis impersonators and tributes acts that endlessly do the rounds.

At the Playhouse house this week, however, there’s an ‘Elvis’ show with a difference.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Laurie Mansfield to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The ’68 Special, This Is Elvis is sees internationally renowned, award winning Steve Michaels donning the blue suede shoes of The King.

It’s 1968, the major musical event of the year is the first live TV special for Elvis Presley in what would come to be known as The ’68 Comeback Special.

Drawing phenomenal ratings, this event re-established Elvis as the major entertainment star of the decade, and 12 months later Elvis starred at the International Hotel in Vegas, performing live for the first time in seven years, and securing his place in history as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

This Is Elvis celebrates 50 years since the TV phenomenon and is testament that his songs live on.

The show recreates all the drama leading up to the comeback as well as staging the monumental concert.

It then proceeds with the King to his Vegas debut.

Featuring Elvis’s greatest hits including Trouble, Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Love Me Tender, All Shook Up, Suspicious Minds and many more, all performed by Michaels whose masterful renditions of The King and his music have garnered him worldwide fame, and appearances alongside Elvis’ backing singers The Jordanaires as well as his legendary drummer DJ Fontana and bassist Jerry Scheff.

This Is Elvis, Playhouse, Greenside Pl, until Saturday, 7.30pm (2.30pm), £17.90-£64.90, 0844-871 3014