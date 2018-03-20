Enjoy a bunny hunt, live music or craft workshop

BUNNY bunting workshops, kids’ entertainers, a fashion show and Bunny Hunt are just some of the treats in store at John Lewis to help shoppers get in the mood for Easter, this Saturday.

Just like its Christmas counterpart, Easter has become a holiday associated with themed parties, seasonal gifting, family fun and a little chocolate indulgence.

As well as filling its seasonal department with spectacular Easter-themed products, John Lewis’ fun and creative events for all the family all take place this Saturday, 24 March.

Barrie Blamire of John Lewis says, “We love to celebrate special occasions with our customers and have some fun in store.

“With more and more Brits choosing to celebrate Easter in style, we have everything you need to make Easter extra special, with special events, seasonal decorations to transform your home into a spring wonderland and an unparalleled collection of Easter eggs and gifts.”

Buyer Lisa Rutherford, adds, “Easter is a relatively inexpensive way to celebrate a special time of year and events focused on children and family always capture people’s imagination and decorating is part of that.”

Bigger than ever before, the Leith Street store’s celebrations start on Saturday when the The Bunny Hunt and Bunny Bunting workshops will run between 10 and 4pm, on the hour. They will also run on Good Friday (30 March) and Saturday 31 March, again between 10am and 4pm. Additional events on Saturday include a Kids’ Entertainer (10.30am-12.30pm), Kids’ Musician (10am-4pm) and Fashion Show (12pm-2pm.

To take part in activities, pop along to John Lewis from 24 March and pick up a leaflet from any till point