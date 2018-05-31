Enjoy evening at Capital’s very own Grand Ole Opry

COUNTRY and Western fans across the Capital are in for a treat leater this month when Nashville Live checks in to the Usher Hall for one night only.

Direct from Music City, USA, the American country music spectacular will transport audiences right into the heart of downtown Nashville and take them on a journey through the country music history books with some of its biggest stars.

Featuring music from classic artists such as Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton all the way up to more recent performers such as Garth Brooks and the Dixie Chicks, Nashville Live is a celebration of the biggest legends of country and the fascinating stories behind their global hits including Folsom Prison Blues, Crazy, Jolene, The Gambler and many, many more.

Leading the cast is the Capital’s own Robbie Durham, last seen at The Playhouse when he starred as Johnny Cash in the UK Tour of Million Dollar Quartet.

In Nashville Live he again performs as Cash as well as becoming Hank Williams and Kenny Rogers at different points in the show.

He says, “After Million Dollar Quartet, Johnny Cash has now become integral to my performing life. I can’t get away from him. I am singing his songs again in Nashville Live and I’m looking to develop a project of my own about his life, many of his stories are largely untold.

“When he was younger he was a tearaway, not particularly academic, but he had a poetry and found his voice and he had a break and was seen and heard.

“It was a poor boy-done-good story and it touched me because I’m also from a rural area and had to move away like Cash to be creative.”

West End favourites Chris Grahamson, Lisa Wright and Helena Gullen join Durham on stage,

Performed in the style of a Grand Ole Opry live radio show complete with the Opry announcer, live commercials and the cast revealing the hidden histories of country music, the evening is an authentic step back in time as audiences are treated to a mixture of classic solos, stellar duets and fantasy group harmonies.

Nashville Live, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, June 12, 7.30pm, £29.15-£31.90, 0131-228 1155