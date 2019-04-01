Enjoy some Latvian Days without having to leave Edinburgh in April

Have your say

A CELEBRATION of a celebration of Latvian culture takes place in Edinburgh later this week.

Running from 5-7 April, Latvian Days In Edinburgh is a series of events organised by the Latvian Association in Scotland.

Events include a parade, traditional dances, songs and crafts, with performances from Latvian choirs, dance and folk groups.

Latvian Days kicks off on 5 April at 7.30pm with a ceilidh (£10) at Assembly Roxy.

On 6 April there will be a parade from the Castle to Ross Bandstand at 12.15pm, followed a 1pm by a free concert with performances from Latvian dancers, singers and musicians.

At 8pm the End of Festival Party (£35 inc buffet) will take place at The Hub.

Tickets from ticketease.co.uk