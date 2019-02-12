Entry opens for 2019 European stone stacking championship in East Lothian

Have your say

Entry has opened for the 2019 European stone stacking championship in an East Lothian seaside town.

Competitors will be travelling to Dunbar for the two-day event in April which features competitions for all ages and abilities.

The Dunbar stonestacking event is open to entries.

Stonestacking is an increasingly popular pastime which involves practitioners spending hours meticulously balancing rocks and stones on top of one another.

The Dunbar European championships provides an opportunity for competitors to show off their precision and balance with piles of rock.

The town has a unique geology and picturesque beach facing out to the famous Bass Rock, the perfect setting for encouraging new art forms.

On the day, there will be four individual competitions - most stones balanced in three minutes, the artistic stone stack, the junior championship and the overall stone stacking champion.

The championships will take place in April

The winner in last year’s overall stone stacking competition was 29 stones, slightly less than the 2017 winning entry of 32 stones.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st.

The overall stone stacking competition takes place from 11am-4pm on the Saturday at Eye Cave Beach.

The ‘balance against the clock’ competition also takes place on the Saturday at 2pm.

On Sunday, the artistic competition starts at noon.

For those under the age of 15, the competition starts at 11:30am on the Sunday. It gives competitors 20 minutes to stack as many stones vertically as possible.

Event organiser James Craig Page says stone stacking is ‘the most ancient art form that there is’ and traces the modern-day challenges to the creations of Californian stacker Bill Dan in the early 1990s.

The winner of the European event will be invited to participate in the World Stone Stacking Championships held annually in Texas.

For more information visit www.stonestacking.co.uk or visit Facebook page Stone Stacking Dunbar Street Art Trail.

Stone stacking is described as a meditative artistic skill which be produced anywhere. It utilises the materials found in nature and balancing uses nothing more than the natural gravitational pull of the Earth.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital