EPT bring Little Red Riding Hood to The Church Hill Theatre

AS Edinburgh People’s Theatre nears the end of its 75th anniversary Year, what better way to end the celebrations than with their annual traditional pantomime complete with thigh-slapping principal boy (played by a girl) and an outrageous dame (played by a man), together with baddies to boo and goodies to cheer.

Little Red Riding Hood, adapted from the Clarke and Howarth original, will be EPT’s 67th consecutive panto.

Director Mandy Black explains the plot, “Haggy, the wicked witch, deciding enough is enough, sets out to change the ‘Happily Ever After’ ending to all fairy tales - starting with Little Red Riding Hood.

“Transporting everyone to Fairy Tale Land, she sets about her task with the aid of Wilberforce. Margery Daw, Red Riding Hood, Robin Goodfellow, Granny aka Dame Trot, along with PC Dim.

“The rest of the villagers, are looking forward to their Midsummer Festival but can they first thwart evil Haggy’s plans?

“Does Red Riding Hood’s uncle, the Squire, have a few plans of his own?

“And what have pirates to do with it all? Come along and join in the mirth and mayhem in this traditional family panto with just a little twist in its tail.

“Come find out for yourselves, boo and cheer to your heart’s delight in a festive season treat for the whole family.”

Who knows, you could even find yourself watching a star of the future - Oh, yes you could?

Previous Edinburgh People’s Theatre members include Bill Tennant, a well-known TV presenter, the acclaimed actor and star of the BBC’s House of Cards Ian Richardson, panto favourite and one-time side-kick to Stanley Baxter at The King’s John Ramage and Andrew P Wilson who founded the company; a director, playwright, teacher, and actor, he was also General Manager of the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, from 1914 to 1915.

In 1924 he directed a series of silent films adapted from the golf stories of PG Wodehouse.

Wilson wrote radio plays for the BBC, including the series Sandy and Andy that ran between 1936 and 1947.

Little Red Riding Hood, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, Friday 14 December-Saturday 22 December, various times, £12/£10 (10+ groups £9.50), 0333-666 3366 or online at www.ept.org.uk/boxoffice, for full schedule of show times visit www.ept.org.uk/