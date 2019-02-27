Ex Royal Marine maimed by Afghanistan explosion to give inspirational talk

A ROYAL Marine who was maimed by an explosion in Afghanistan is to tell an Edinburgh audience about his inspirational recovery.

John-James Chalmers, 32, who was also a teacher at Balerno High, was wounded by an IED while on foot patrol in Helmand Province in May 2011.

The blast crushed the reservist’s eye socket, burst his eardrums, destroyed his right elbow, blew off two fingers on his left hand and left holes in his legs.

The following eight weeks saw “JJ” undergo nearly 30 operations as he began a gruelling rehabilitation process which ultimately saw him relearn how to dress himself, walk and drive a car.

However, he overcame all the obstacles in his way, went on to compete and win gold in the Invictus Games, and forged a career in broadcasting with the BBC and Channel 4.

Now he will tell the story of his brave fightback in the latest in the Chancellor Talk Series at Edinburgh Napier University Craiglockhart Campus, entitled Finding Your Commando Spirit, on the evening of Wednesday, March 6.

JJ said he was very much looking forward to the evening. “Being a local boy, I’m very familiar with Edinburgh Napier, having passed it on my way to school every day, and my wife Kornelia is a proud graduate of the university.

“I believe the silver lining of my life story is the opportunity to share my hard learnt lessons so others realise they may not necessarily have to endure the same hardships in order to excel.”

The series is the brainchild of the university’s Chancellor, David Eustace, who first attended Edinburgh Napier in his late 20s and used his degree as a platform to build a career as an award-winning photographer and creative consultant.

Dr Eustace, who will introduce JJ on the night, launched the series of events in 2016 with the aim of giving students, staff and the wider community access to high-profile people whose talent and drive had “made a real difference to our world”.

He said: “JJ has shown tremendous courage in the way he has overcome the harshest of setbacks and created a new life for himself, and I am very much looking forward to finding out more about what drives this truly inspirational man.”

JJ worked as a craft, design and technology teacher at Balerno Community High School and was serving in Helmand Province with 42 Commando as a Royal Marine reservist when disaster struck.

The explosion killed two of his comrades, and JJ knew little until he woke up in a Birmingham hospital ten days later.

Watching coverage of the 2012 Paralympic Games on TV was a turning point in his recovery and he put his heart and soul into training for the 2014 Invictus Games for injured armed services personnel.

He went on to win a gold medal, captaining the trike team in the Men’s Recumbent Circuit Race.

To register for the free talk, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk