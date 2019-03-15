Explore India at film and music evening in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

Have your say

TAKE a trip around India at the Usher Hall on 30 March in the company of composer Soumik Datta, Cormac Byrne and the City of London Sinfonia.

An Indian film and music double-bill, Datta and co. will accompany the sceening of two amazing films.

The main attraction is Around India with a Movie Camera, a documentary compiled of some of the oldest surviving film footage of India taken from the BFI archives.

It includes tender shots of working elephants from a hunter-turned-conservationist, colourful painted scenes of life in French Pondicherry, and the moving sights of millions of Muslim refugees fleeing to Pakistan after partition.

Datta has also composed a new score for the supporting feature, the 1967 Indian cinema classic, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.

Tickets £21, 0131-228 1155