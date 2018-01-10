Explore the delights of self care at Capital’s Wellbeing Festival

NEW Year’s resolutions, more often than not, have a tendency to revolve around one thing, health.

Whether it’s loosing some of that extra weight piled on over the festive season or the challenge of getting fitness levels up for the months that lie ahead with regular trips to the gym, wellness takes centre-stage.

Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival

So shall it at the Assembly Rooms later this month when Scotland’s first ever Wellbeing Festival comes to George Street on 27 and 28 January.

The venue is set to play host to some of the biggest names in health and fitness, including internationally-renowned yoga and fitness teachers Finlay Wilson, Shona Vertue and Chloe Madeley, and celebrity chefs and bestselling authors Tom Kerridge and Jasmine Hemsley, to name but a few.

Covering everything from healthy eating, sleep and weight loss to mindfulness and mental health, the two-day event will feature a range of yoga, fitness and dance classes to suit all levels, run by Tribe Yoga, lululemon, Pure Gym, Dancebase and Clubbercise.

Experts from Nuffield Health will also be on hand to give free MOT health tests while the Scottish Association for Mental Health, OHM Therapies, Knot Stressed, Napiers Clinic and Edinburgh Centre for Nutrition will also offer therapies and expert health advice.

Classes on offer will include Finlay Wilson’s Forrest Yoga, The Vertue Method with Shona Vertue, and Power, Flow, Sculpt, Barre, Pilates and Yin classes from Tribe Yoga.

You can also have a go at Bollywood Dance, courtesy of Dancebase.

Talks taking place, meanwhile, include Lose Weight for Good with Michelin star chef Tom Kerridge, Transform your Body Shape with Chloe Madeley, The Four Pillar Plan with BBC 1’s Doctor in the House Dr Rangan Chatterjee, as well as How to Manage Stress and Anxiety with Nuffield Health, among others.

Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival, Assembly Rooms, George Street, 27 & 28 January, tickets for individual classes start a £12, with day passes costing £30 and weekend passes, £50. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.edinburghwellbeingfestival.com