Fancy a free naan for your nan?

Southside restaurant Voujon is showing the love for grandmas this Mother’s Day with the offer of a free naan bread if diners invite their Nan to tea.

The traditional Bengali and Indian Restaurant on Newington Road will throw in a free Peshwari, garlic, keema or plain naan bread on March 31st for guests who treat grans, grannies, and nanas to a tasty Indian meal to celebrate Mothering Sunday.

Voujon restaurant manager said: “It’s wonderful to give something back to our guests. Mother’s Day is meant to be a special event, so we just wanted to treat our customers celebrating with us to something with an amusing angle,”

The menu features a number of meat, fish and vegetarian dishes including classics such as Rhogan Josh, Madras and Pathia and special dishes like Katmandu Chicken Delicacy and Methi Gost.

To book, visit www.voujonresterauntedinburgh.com or call 0131 667 5046.

