Fastlove George Michael tribute returns to Edinburgh Playhouse

AFTER the phenomenal success of its first year on the road, Fastlove - A Tribute To George Michael returns to The Playhouse on 12 January 2019.

In just over a year, Fastlove has become the world’s leading show celebrating the incredible career of the singer who died in 2016.

Having played sold out shows across the UK it’s an even larger production and band that comes back to the Capital.

Already a smash hit on London’s West End with a run of shows at the Lyric Theatre, it has gone from strength to strength and is now presented in partnership with The Terrence Higgins Trust.

Following George’s death, his rarely-publicised philanthropy became apparent with a number of charities, one being The Terrence Higgins Trust.

It was important for James Taylor, CEO of Entertainers, the promoters of Fastlove, that the show honour this vital part of his legacy.

“George Michael the musician and performer was there for all to see.

“But as importantly, George used his position of fame for a greater good. We are delighted to be working with The Terrence Higgins Trust moving forward and for every ticket sold a donation will be made to them to continue the vital work that they do.”

Fastlove stars Joseph Sansome as George, he says, “Being the star of the Fastlove show has been a dream come true. I am honoured to be representing George Michael and his memory through the show. I often have to pinch myself to the reality of it all”.

George Michael’s saxophonist Ed Barker, who will play selected shows adds, “It was an honour to play for George Michael and as you can probably imagine, that’s a hugely tough act to follow. But every night this show reminds me how it felt. It’s a real privilege to be able to keep George’s music alive”.

Fastlove - A Tribute To George Michael, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 12 January 2019, 7.30pm, £23.75 - £53.75, www.atgtickets.com