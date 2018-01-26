Fastlove tribute to George Michael comes to Playhouse

“ON the saxophone, Mr Ed Barker...” - Those were the words that George Michael would say before Ed Barker walked out on stage to perform the saxophone solo on Cowboys And Angels when he toured with George in 2012.

After performing to tens of thousands of adoring fans each night Barker is now set to support the cast of Fastlove, a tribute to the music of George Michael, that tours to the Playhouse next Saturday.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with a global superstar, as he puts the Boom Boom into your heart in what has been called the UK’s No 1 tribute to the singer.

Packed with crowd pleasing anthems, from the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the Eighties album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the Nineties and Noughties, Fastlove charts the singers career.

Get up and get down to tracks such as Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert staring special guest Ed Barker.

Barker’s live sax solo on Cowboys And Angels lead him to incredible success in his own right and a unique background in jazz, pop and classic music allowed him to fuse a myriad of musical traditions with every piece of music he created.

This It is this diversity that saw his debut album, Simple Truth, rocket up the US independent charts and saw Barker step away from a career as a speech writer for senior British politicians, but as he says, “For me, whether you’re using words or notes, it is all still just a form of communication and the most successful speeches or songs are those which inspire an audience emotionally.”

Fastlove, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 3 February, 7.30pm, £27.50-£52.50, 08448-713 014