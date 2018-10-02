Fatherson set to headline Alternative Peers Ball

SCOTTISH rock heavy ­hitters Fatherson have been ­announced as the headlining act for the Alternative Peers Ball, a leading multi-arts festival entering its second year.

The Scottish trio, who have toured with Biffy Clyro, Frightened Rabbit, Idlewild and Twin Atlantic among others, appear fresh off the back of their UK tour, celebrating the release of their third album Sum Of All Your Parts.

The festival, held at the ­Assembly Rooms on November 3, pays homage to the prestigious Peers Ball presented by Sir Walter Scott in 1822 as a ­celebration of King George IV’s visit to Edinburgh – the first time by a UK monarch to Scotland in two centuries.

The event was pivotal in the history of tartan in Scotland, as it was the first event of its kind to bring Scotland’s national dress to the mainstream after the repeal on the ban of the kilt to non-military personnel.

The Alternative Peers Ball, which celebrates the council managed Assembly Rooms’ 231-year history, has a slightly more contemporary feel, held in partnership with The Skinny magazine and radio DJ Vic ­Galloway. Bands set to appear on the eight hour card including indie stars The Xcerts and electronic pop duo Bossy Love.

Five acts nominated for the Scottish Album of the Year award also perform: up-and-coming rapper Kobi Onyame, Edinburgh heroes The Spook School, Glasgow’s BABE, songwriter Martha Ffion and teenage sensation Best Girl Athlete.

It is not all bands as some of Scotland’s top artistic talents are present for live artist installations by Ursula Cheng, Too Much Fun Club and Projector Club. There are supporting performances by Spotify New Music Friday favourite Zoe Graham and a live DJ set from EH-FM Radio. With Scotland’s top musical and visual artists involved, it could be the party of the autumn. Assembly Rooms, Over 14s, £25, 0131 228 1155