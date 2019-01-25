Favourite Fountainbridge cafe set to open in heart of the city

With a glitzy gold sign already in place Loudons cafe and bakery will soon spread its nutritious delights to a new outlet in the city centre.

Over eight years from first opening in Fountainbridge the family run Loudons are setting up a second cafe in New Waverley, in New Street Square, just off the Canongate.

The cafe, which champions local suppliers, is well-known for catering to customers with food intolerancies, allergies and specific diet choices.

“Loudons was founded on the basis that everyone should be able to enjoy everything, our menu is designed to adapt to a whole range of dietary requirements.” said founder Chris Loudon.

And the team pride themselves on delivering homemade, healthy and “interesting” food with bakery a central part of the operation. Most items on the menu are made on-site by hand using fresh, high quality ingredients and organic products where possible.

The homemade ethos is applied to all elements of Loudons including the architecture and interior design and joinery.

Although, with a date yet revealed for the official launch, city centre snackers will have to wait a little longer for their fill of wholesome, homemade fare.

