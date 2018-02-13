Figures reveal percentage of locals attending Edinburgh festivals

New research has revealed how reliant Edinburgh’s main festivals are on local ticket sales – with most events doing between 40 and 70 per cent of their business within the city’s boundary.

More than two-thirds of tickets for the Edinburgh International Festival are sold within Scotland, according to the research compiled by the umbrella body Festivals Edinburgh and published by the city council.

This compares to 80 per cent for the book festival, which generates almost half its box office takings in Edinburgh, and nearly 75 per cent for the film festival.

However the Fringe, which sells far more tickets than the city’s other major events, has the lowest take-up from Edinburgh locals.

It sells more tickets (26 per cent) overseas than it does in Edinburgh (22 per cent), however organisers pointed out that its local sales figure of more than 600,000 was still higher than the entire population of the city.

The Tattoo has the biggest international audience, which makes up more than half of its box office takings, with only one in five of its tickets sold in Scotland. The biggest proportion of the 2,696,684 tickets sold for Fringe shows last year were bought south of the Border. The jazz festival has the biggest local audience, at 71 per cent, but sells just 35,815 tickets. This compares to the 54 per cent of film festival tickets sold in Edinburgh and the 49 per cent of box office income that the book festival generates in the city.

The Edinburgh International Festival, which boasts the second biggest audience, sells 12 per cent of its tickets overseas, compared to the 40 per cent which are sold in the city. The EIF, which shared its 70th anniversary with the Fringe and the film festival last year, reported record box office income of £4.3 million.

A spokeswoman for the EIF said: “The people of Edinburgh have always been fantastic champions of the International Festival. For many years they’ve formed the core of our audience, attending events and inviting friends from all over the world to enjoy the Festival and our city.

“Each year draws new attendees from Edinburgh and beyond, renewing and developing the festival audience through its vital and varied programme which offers unique experiences for all attendees.”

The Fringe’s box office was up nine per cent last year, a rise of almost a quarter of a million in the space of just 12 months.

The number of international countries registered rose to a record 58 this year – up 32 per cent in the space of 12 months – despite fears over the impact of the event from the Brexit referendum vote in 2016.

The figures will be published annually by the city council to help monitor changes in the make-up of audiences.