Film Festival to screen movie in Leith Walk police box

A FILM festival dedicated to global social change will offer screenings of some of its documentary offerings in a very intimate viewing space.

A two-seater police box cinema will take up residence on Leith Walk as part of the Take One Action Film Festival which showcases 17 films that explore female empowerment, climate change and the struggle for democracy around the world.

The eleventh festival is taking place in Edinburgh and Glasgow until September 23, before moving to Aberdeen and Inverness in November. The programme includes two European and three UK premieres alongside the Scottish debuts in a bid to encourage everyone to celebrate their common humanity.

Tamara Van Strijthem, executive director, said: “Take One Action was set up in 2008 to bring people together, nurture conversations and empower audiences to be the change they want to see in the world – starting from Scotland.

“By providing access to crucial, moving stories from all over the globe as well as the information and tools to push for positive social change within their community and beyond, this festival harnesses the transformative power of film to foster a strong sense of connection.

Short 15-minute films will be shown in the police box venue for free while the longer features will be screened at the Edinburgh Filmhouse. The festival is committed to championing women with a programme where 60 per cent of the films have been directed or co-directed by women.

A common thread weaving through many of the films is the reality of displacement and the causes of migration. Climate change is also examined with films exploring how ecological shifts are displacing communities, how one Mexican community are redefining their relationship to nature in the face of an endangered eco-system.

Every screening will be followed by conversation inviting viewers to consider their roles.For listings and more information go to takeoneaction.org.uk.