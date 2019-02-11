Final resting place of revered clan chief discovered

Have your say

A memorial service is to be held for a revered clan chief after his final resting place was discovered some 300 years after his death.

Sir Ewen Cameron of Lochiel, 17th chief of Clan Cameron, was regarded as a “true leader” of his people but the whereabouts of his grave remained unknown.

Now, it has been discovered that Sir Ewen - known as the Ulysses of the Highlands given his brute strength and physical stature - was laid to rest on an ancient burial ground at Loch Eil.

All trace of the grave was wiped out after the Jacobite defeat at Culloden.

A search for the resting place of Sir Ewen was launched last year by Thomas Cameron, commissioner of the Clan Cameron Association of North America, who is based in Chicago.

Clan historian Chris Doak discovered a letter written in 1719 which described the clan chief’s funeral.

The document, written by a Reverend James Hart, described how 13 pipers and thousands of men gathered to pay their respects to Sir Ewen.

Donald Cameron, 27th clan chief, told The Times: “Sir Ewen was one of the great clan chiefs of history and deserves to be remembered.”

A plaque will be placed by Loch Eil and a memorial service held this summer for Sir Ewen as clan members from around the world meet for their annual gathering.