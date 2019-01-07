First Edinburgh Improv Festival brings Abandoman to town

THE Capital’s newest festival is set to launch next month, and we’re not making that up... although they will be.

The Edinburgh International Improv Festival (EIIF), a four-day celebration of improvised entertainment, will run from 7 to 10 February and feature local up-and-coming troupes as well as internationally known names.

75 performers, 26 performances and 10 workshops will be headlined by award-winning hip-hop musical improviser Abandoman, fresh from his UK and Ireland Pirate Radio tour.

He appears at Assembly Roxy on 7 February and says, “I am really excited for the first Edinburgh International Improv Festival.

“It’s brilliant that there are festivals dedicated to improv and this is a first for Scotland. It brings a lot of people into the room to see brilliant improvisors.

“As the genre gets seen, more people see the different facets, the different ways it can be utilised, the different places it can take you.”

Supporting Abdandoman will be the ever popular local troupe, Spontaneous Players, who will revisit their Fringe hit Spontaneous Potter, they say, “We are tremendously looking forward to performing at the first ever Edinburgh International Improv Festival.

“We are hugely excited to represent JK Rowling’s magical creation on a wider stage on home turf.”

Improv as an art form has continued to develop and grow with the Fringe seeing a huge increase in Improv shows.

EIIF artistic director, Jason Perez says, “The scene is still really young. There’s still not that many opportunities to see groups that are doing top-notch work.

“I really wanted to set up a festival that would encourage improvisers from all over the world to come here and share what they know while showing them what we do.”

The Edinburgh International Improv Festival (EIIF), Assembly Roxy/Scottish Storytelling Centre, 7-10 February, www.edimprovfest.com