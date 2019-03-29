First ever Gin Fayre comes to Edinburgh

Have your say

THE first ever International Scottish Gin Day is to be celebrate in the Capital with a Gin Fayre on 3 August.

The inaugural International Scottish Gin Day and the Edinburgh event will take place on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

The Gin Fayre will take place at Mansfield Traquair during the opening weekend of the Fringe and will include only Scottish Gin makers in a celebration of gin that is distilled, cold compounded, and rectified in Scotland.

International Scottish Gin Day was established by The Gin Cooperative, to raise the profile of Scottish Gin.

Jasmine Wheelhouse, of The Gin Fayre says, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be hosting such a large scale event in Edinburgh. It’s an incredibly exciting year for The Gin Fayre.”

Tickets are now available online at - https://www.ginfayre.co.uk/events/isgd