First look at new Waverley Square development now under construction

The first artists' impressions have been revealed for what the new development at Waverley Square will look like as construction gets underway.

Queensberry Properties Ltd (QPL) has started building work at Waverley Square, the first residential development within the groundbreaking 7.5 acre mixed-use New Waverley project located in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic old town.

Artists' impressions of the new development. PIC: Queensberry Properties

The £200 million development of the former bus depot at the foot of Calton Hill, which is due to see the first properties completed in 2020, includes 66 new homes for private sale.

Natural sandstone, timber and metal cladding, brick, render and glass will be used throughout to create a striking exterior.

The first properties are anticipated to be completed by autumn 2020.

Artists' impressions of the new development. PIC: Queensberry Properties

there will also be 59 underground car parking spaces.

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director of construction company Queensberry Properties, said: “We are delighted to be underway at this extraordinary development. There are so many superlatives that apply to Waverley Square, however, its unique location is worthy of particular mention.

"Positioned right in the heart of Scotland’s capital city, it gives residents immediate access to an incredible range of things to see and do, most of which are right on their doorstep, including the best of Edinburgh’s famous history and culture.

Artists' impressions of the new development. PIC: Queensberry Properties

"And with excellent train, tram and bus links, I have no doubt there will be high demand when we bring these properties to market.”