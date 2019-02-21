First look: New Edinburgh bar and brewery Cold Town House to open in Grassmarket

A rooftop terrace tops a new brewery bar and restaurant following a £4 million investment to transform a former church into a sleek city centre venue.

The former site of the Robertson Memorial Church, next to Granny’s Green Steps in the Grassmarket, has been transformed to create brewery, bar, restaurant Cold Town House, due to open by the end of the month.

Fresh pizzas at venues house branded oven.''Pic - Greg Macvean.

Over three storeys, the interiors have been completely revamped and nestled below Edinburgh Castle, the roof terrace enjoys uninterrupted views toward the dominant landmark, making it a unique space in the heart of the city.

Quirky features include drinks served from a vintage Cold Town branded Citroen van which guests can enjoy snuggled in a ski gondola.

Brainchild of Scottish Hospitality Group, Signature Pubs, the venue is the official home of Cold Town Beer and also marks the return of brewing to the Grassmarket, a tradition dating back to the 16th century.

Owner of Signature Pubs, Nic Wood, said: “This project has been a long time in the making and we’re delighted to finally have an opening date for Cold Town House.

Cold Town House in the Grassmarket.''Pic - Greg Macvean.

“We launched Cold Town Beer in 2018 and it has gained a loyal following; we’re thrilled with the progress.

“We’re looking forward to being able to share the Cold Town magic with everyone in this incredible new venue.

“Cold Town House is something completely new for Edinburgh and we’re excited to bring this iconic building back to life, as well as restoring the Grassmarket’s history of brewing beer.”

Eight 500 litre onsite beer tanks house the Cold Town Beer and on the first floor the process is on display with floor to ceiling glass walls.

Owner Nic Wood on the iconic roof terrace of the new Cold Town House.''Pic - Greg Macvean.

As well as fresh beer, there will be an all-day menu with stone baked authentic Neapolitan pizzas as the “jewel in the crown”.

Cold Town House is aiming to draw in the crowds with an entertainment roster featuring live performances from comedians to musicians as well as screening live sport.

Cold Town House will open from the end of February at 4 Grassmarket, EH1 2JU.

The bar and restaurant will be open from 9am until late every day of the week with food, drinks and live entertainment.

For further information about Cold Town House visit www.coldtownhouse.co.uk. Follow Cold Town House on Facebook and Instagram @ColdTownHouse.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital