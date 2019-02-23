Five of the best cocktail bars in Edinburgh

To MARK National Margarita Day, why not head out in Edinburgh this weekend for a taste of the tequila-based cocktail?

The Mexican drink consists of tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice and is often served with salt on the rim of the glass. It’s either served shaken with ice or blended as a frozen margarita.

The Roseleaf serves a mean range of cocktails.

Here are some of the best cocktail bars in Edinburgh to sit and enjoy a margarita with some friends.

Black Ivy

A stylish neighbourhood bar and boutique hotel, their drafthouse specialises in crisp tank beer and imaginative cocktails. Every weekend they host some of Edinburgh’s finest live musicians on stage.

Open 7am-1am Monday to Sunday with food until 10pm.

Visit: 4 Alvanley Terrace, 0131 564 1901.

Bridge Inn

This popular Ratho public house prides itself on its menu of whiskies and cocktails as well as some of the best surroundings in the Edinburgh area on the banks of the Union Canal.

The bar, which also has four bedrooms available to extend your stay, has been named Scotland’s Pub of the Year three times. While you are there do not miss out on tasting their menu of local produce, including the popular inn’s very own bred pork.

Visit: 27 Baird Road, Ratho, 0131 333 1320

Roseleaf

A cosy family-friendly bar and cafe in Leith.

During the day the Roseleaf offers a wide range of brunch and lunch options, then in the evening attention turns to cocktails in the lively front bar area.

Roseleaf lends its walls to aspiring local artists and photographers, with work for display and sale that gives any visit a unique flavour.

They are also renowned for their Mad Hatters T-Party and have plenty of head gear to try on.

Visit: 23/24 Sandport Place, 0131 476 5268

The Basement Bar

This Broughton Street venue is mixing up a special Tommy’s Margarita, made with Arette tequila, for a fiver to celebrate the day.

The lively bar with a strong Mexican influence also serves up freshly prepared food sourced from local butchers, fishmongers and grocers.

Possessing a loyal customer following, The Basement Bar has built a reputation for its welcoming buzz.

Visit: 10a-12a Broughton St, 0131 557 0097

Panda & Sons

The hidden bar has built a reputation as Edinburgh’s favourite speakeasy and was named in the 100 Best Bars in the World last year.

After slipping in through the barber shop above, patrons are greeted with a subterranean carnival of spirits.

The mixologists can shake up any of the classics, including a margarita or offer their own concoctions for you to sample.

Visit: 79 Queen St, 0131 220 0443