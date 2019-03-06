Folk rockers Torridon headline Stramash for Six Nations weekend

Award-winning Highland folk rockers Torridon are headlining a special Guinness Six Nations party in the Capital’s Stramash this weekend.

The Cowgate venue, which boasts the country’s largest TV screen at 252 inches, is showing the Scotland vs Wales clash at Murrayfield as well as England taking on Italy at Twickenham before a three bands take to the stage for a seven hour live music set.

Cowgate venue Stramash to host a night of live music.

Journey North, from Tayside and Fife, will kick things off with their unique style of rock at 7pm before Torridon take to the stage at 9.30pm.

With a reputation for rocking venues and festivals throughout Scotland, including Loopallu and Mull festivals, the Saturday night performance from the six-part band is a coup for the Capital.

Drummer Kenny Lyall said they were looking forward to the gig and soaking up the city’s Six Nations buzz.

Perth-based Scottish folk duo Mad Ferret Band will play the crowds into the wee small hours with venue open until 3am.

Stramash general manager Steven Cosans said: “We’re really looking forward to the weekend. It should be quite a party with the Welsh in town.

“Saturday is all about the Six Nations rugby and then the focus will be on the music, hopefully after Scotland have hit all the right notes in their match.

“We know there are a lot of Welsh visitors this weekend and if any of our music-loving friends from the Valleys stop by on Saturday, they won’t be disappointed with the big games being shown and then bands on stage.”

