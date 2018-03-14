Four seasons in one night at the Usher Hall

OH what a night... It might not be late December and 1963 is but a distant memory, never the less the timeless music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, lives on.

Celebrating 10 years on the road, Let’s Hang On - The Music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tours to the Usher Hall this Sunday to take the audience on a musical journey through the prolific career of one of the most successful bands of all time.

Expect to hear the story of these blue-collar boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs invented their own sound and took the world by storm all before the age of 30.

The award-winning production takes you back to the very beginning where it all began.

The first half covers the tracks from the early 50s when Valli first joined the group and then with, the addition of Bob Gaudio who is still recognised today as one of the greatest song writers of all time, the classic early material comes thick and fast.

There’s also a section of live a capella singing as the stage is transformed into a street corner in New Jersey, where four guys sit on some steps under a street lamp singing doo wop.

In the second part of the show... it’s party time with all the songs that thrilled a generation as well as generations to follow.

The non-stop hit parade guaranteed to have you on your feet and dancing includes Dec 63, Beggin’, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Grease, Working My Way Back To You, Who Loves You, Bye Bye Baby and many, many more…

The climax of the evening in an electrifying finale when the famous red jackets go on and the legendary falsetto is unleashed on tracks such as Rag Doll, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry…

They may be a tribute act, but that didn’t stop Frankie Valli himself from telling them, “You guys are dynamite.”

Let’s Hang On - The Music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons,Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Sunday, 7.30pm, £27.50, 0131-228 1155