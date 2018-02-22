Frankie Boyle announces a dozen summer shows in Glasgow

Have your say

Frankie Boyle has announced a string of shows at one of Glasgow’s most legendary and intimate venues.

The controversial comic will perform his new show entitled Work In Progress at The Stand Comedy Club later this year.

Boyle has a dozen dates planned at the West End comedy club throughout July and August.

The intimate shows mark his first hometown appearance since a four-night run last year as part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

In an announcement, The Stand Comedy Club quipped: “If you want to see Frankie Boyle telling jokes, and for some of them to totally die, this is the show for you.”

Tickets can be purchased from this Friday at www.thestand.co.uk and will no doubt disappear fast.

Standard tickets are priced at £15 while club members and concessions will be able to attend for £12.