Frankie Boyle confirms run of Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows

Frankie Boyle has become one of the biggest name comics to confirm a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He has announced four shows at the 3000-capacity Edinburgh Playhouse during the first week of the event in August.

Boyle, who appeared at the EICC during last year’s Fringe, has alread sold out a 12-date run of “work in progress” shows at The Stand Comedy Club in Glasgow in July and August.

Boyle, who started out performing at The Stand in Edinburgh more than 20 years ago, returned to the BBC for the first time last summer with his series New World Order.

Publicity material for the Playhouse shows on August 7-10 state: “Watch Frankie’s consciousness pilot an old man’s body around the stage, telling jokes about some very important things that you don’t care about.”

A host of comics have already confirmed runs at the Fringe this year ahead of the official programme launch in June.

The Pleasance has revealed that Ruby Wax, Paul Merton, Tim Key, Craig Hill, Jimeoin, Mark Watson and Hal Cruttenden will be part of its line-up.

The Reverend Richaqrd Coles, the former pop star turned vicar who starred in Strictly Come Dancing last year, will be hosting his own chat show at the Pleasance Cabaret Bar.

Rhod Gilbert will be returning to the Gilded Balloon 16 years after reaching the final of its “So You Think You’re Funny?” competition.

Its line-up also features Luisa Omielan, Robin Ince, Mark Thompson, Scott Gibson, Zoe Lyons and The Travelling Sisters.

Assembly’s roster of acts includes Andy Murray impressionist Andy Murray, blind comic Jamie MacDonald, Andrew Maxwell, David O’Doherty and Jason Byrne.

Irish trio Foil, Arms and Hog, Nina Conti, Luca Cupani, Courtney Act, The Bear Pack, Austentatious will be appearing at Underbelly’s venues.

Gilded Balloon directors Katy and Karen Koren said: “We’ve been working hard to put together a stellar programme for 2018, We’re so excited that Luisa Omielan, Rhod Gilbert and many more incredible acts will be performing at the Gilded Balloon this Fringe. We cannot wait to reveal what other surprises we have in store.”

William Burdett-Coutts, artistic director of Assembly Festival, said: “August is shaping up to be another fantastic year for us with the very best theatre and comedy at the heart of our programme.”