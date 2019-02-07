Free pies for Six Nations rugby fans in Edinburgh

A local pub owner has ordered over 10,000 pies to ensure ravenous ruggers get their fill this rugby season.

Fans heading to McSorely’s on Forrest Road or Black Ivy in Bruntsfield for the Six Nations matches can be sure of some free sustenance as they cheer on their national team.

Owner Billy Lowe has ordered around 500 pies for each location and each match giving hungry supporters a taste of local butcher Saunderson’s steak or macaroni pies.

He said: “We’ve always been big on our rugby especially the Autumn Tests and the Six Nations.

“We have nine screen projectors in Black Ivy and 12 screens in McSorley’s and we organise a piper in full Scottish dress who comes in half hour before the game, at half time and at the final whistle.

“We decided to work closely with Saunderson’s and we will give away their famous steak pies, or macaroni pies throughout the matches.”

The pubs ran a similar offer last year but Billy said it was so popular that they’ve ordered more this year.

And family-run butcher Saunderson’s, who celebrated their 60th anniversary last year, we delighted to provide.

Owner John Saunderson said: “We are extremely happy to be working with Billy at both McSorley’s and Black Ivy during the Six Nations and really appreciate the way they support local businesses like ours.

“We pride ourselves on producing top quality products especially our pies and this is a big pat on the back for us.

“They put in such an effort to make the rugby a big occasion with the piper and we hope our pies add to that experience.”

