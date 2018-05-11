Frightened Rabbit pay tribute to Scott Hutchison after singer’s death

The remaining members of Frightened Rabbit have paid tribute to Scott Hutchison after the singer’s death was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

The band’s founding member had been missing since the early hours of Wednesday after he left the Dakota hotel in South Queensferry.

The worst fears of his friends and family were realised on Friday morning when police discovered a body. It was later confirmed as the 36-year-old.

Tributes have poured in on social media as fans mourn the loss of one of Scotland’s most talented musicians.

Frightened Rabbit, which includes Scott’s brother Grant, have now posted their own message on Twitter honouring their “beloved” band-mate.

Police confirmed the death of Scott Hutchison on Friday afternoon. Picture: SWNS

It read: “There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort.

“Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you to continue doing this.

“He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared.

“Rest peacefully Scott.

“Much love. Grant, Billy, Andy and Simon x”