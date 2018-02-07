From London to Musselburgh comes a classic Coward comedy

Have your say

LONDON Classic Theatre Company are no strangers to Musselburgh audiences.

They return to The Brunton next week with their latest production, Noel Coward’s sparklingly witty comedy of manners, Private Lives.

Directed by Michael Cabot Coward’s comedy masterpiece stars Olivia Beardsley and Helen Keeley as Sibyl Chase and Amanda Prynne, who are joined by Gareth Bennett-Ryan as Elyot Chase, Paul Sandys as Victor Prynne and Rachael Holmes-Brown as Louise.

The year is 1930. The location Deauville in France. Two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel.

As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda.

Champagne flows and the sea shimmers in the moonlight as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead.

But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.

Full of razor-sharp wit and quick-fire dialogue, Private Lives is arguably Coward’s most popular and enduring stage comedy.

Extraordinarily written in only three days, Private Lives opened at London’s Phoenix Theatre in August 1930 to packed houses.

Since then, this charming comedy has retained its remarkable appeal, captivating audiences all over the world.

One of the greatest playwrights of the twentieth century, Coward’s other notable plays include Hay Fever, Design for Living, Present Laughter and Blithe Spirit.

Returning to London Classic Theatre, Olivia Beardsley plays the role of Sibyl Chase, having previously appeared in then company’s tour of The Collector.

Founded in April 2000, London Classic Theatre was launched as a touring theatre company with David Mamet’s Oleanna.

Despite this tour losing ‘a small fortune’, 17 years and 36 tours later, London Classic Theatre is now a successful, established part of the commercial UK touring theatre scene and can proudly claim to have never received any funding or sponsorship for its work.

With 2,500 performances under its belt and 500,000 tickets sold, the company has now presented two UK premières, four Harold Pinter plays with its longest tour, Equus, running 35 weeks.

Private Lives, The Brunton, Musselburgh, Tuesday 13 February, 7.30pm, £13.50, 0131-665 2240