From Russia with love, the ballet’s back

THE glitter and grace of the Russian State Ballet of Siberia can be enjoyed at The Playhouse all this week in not one, but four spectacular traditional productions.

Currently on their 16th UK tour, The Russian State Ballet of Siberia are set to take to the stage in some of world’s most popular ballets - Cinderella, Romeo & Juliet, The Snow Maiden and Swan Lake.

‘Faithful,’ ‘gimmick-free’ and danced by a 40-strong corps, the Company has proved a favourite with families keen to experience the magical storytelling of traditional ballet.

Backed by a 30-strong orchestra, the current tour merges traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative set and ever-changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.

Sergei Bobrov says, “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to British audiences.

“Touring with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting. For me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

Romeo & Juliet opens the season tomorrow, then on Wednesday, the world’s favourite rags to riches fairy-tale, Cinderella, brings lively choreography and colourful costumes to the stage.

On Thursday, The Snow Maiden, based on a traditional Russian folk-tale, is set to capture audiences hearts - join the eponymous character as she dances into the human world.

Finally on Friday and Saturday, Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet of all time is danced to Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

Russian State Ballet of Siberia, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Tuesday, Romeo & Juliet, 7.30pm / Wednesday, Cinderella, 7.30pm / Thursday, The Snow Maiden, 7.30pm, Friday and Saturday Swan Lake, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), £13.90-£58.40, 0844-8713014