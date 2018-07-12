Funeral for Bay City Roller star Alan Longmuir to take place today

Have your say

The funeral for Bay City Roller musician Alan Longmuir will take place today at Allan Church in Stirlingshire.

Hundreds are expected to turn out to the Bannockburn church to say the final farewell to the popular guitarist.

Family, friends and wellwishers will then head to Bannockburn Cemetery.

Fans are expected to wear tartan as a tribute to the band’s iconic look.

The musician spent his final days in Forth Valley Hospital near his home in Bannockburn.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen (nee Rankin), whom he married in 1998, his son, Jordan, from his first marriage, to Jan, which ended in divorce, two stepsons, Kyle and Nik, and his siblings, Derek, Betty and Alice.

Lifelong fan Bernadette McCann said: “It’s going to be a very emotional day, for me and for millions of fans all over the world.”