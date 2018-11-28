Gail Porter: I’m happier going bald without a wig

Edinburgh telly personality Gail Porter has revealed she has ditched her new blonde wig because she prefers being bald.

The 47-year-old broke down in tears as she showed off her new look on ITV’s Loose Women in August.

Gail Porter said she is ditching her blong wig. Picture: Loose Women/ITV/PA Wire

It was the first time she had worn a hair piece since losing her hair to alopecia 13 years ago.

Edinburgh-born Gail had the specially fitted wig made for her as she wanted to give it a try to remind her of her youth.

However, she has now admitted the wig is hanging up at her home unused and said it was more practical to go out bald and that her 15-year-old daughter Honey liked her that way.

She said: “I went on Loose Women and I wore the wig because I just wanted to say to people you have got the choice if you want to wear one.

“Personally, I have got it but it’s hanging up in my wardrobe and I’m quite happy without it.

“I might wear it if I get dressed up sometime but I’m fine without it. I just wanted to let people know there was options out there.”

Speaking to the BBC, she added: “I am so used to not having hair. I have got a job today at 11 o’clock and I know I can jump in the shower at 10 minutes to 11 and I’ll be there for 11 because I don’t have to do my hair.

“I always think of the positive things.

“My daughter has seen pictures of me with hair and she does not like me with hair. I lost my hair when she was two.

“She prefers me without it so as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.

“It’s not the worst thing in the world. Think of all the short showers and the hats you can buy. I just see it as another challenge in life and I just get on with it.”

Following a promising start to her TV presenting career, Gail was left devastated in 2005 when she lost all of her hair.