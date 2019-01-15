Game of Thrones themed pop-up bar returns to Edinburgh

A hugely popular ‘Game of Thrones’ themed pop-up bar is making its long-awaited return to the Capital.

An archway on Edinburgh’s East Market Street will be transformed once again into a Westerosi Tavern from 1 March, just in time for the HBO show’s final season.

Revellers will be able to immerse themselves into the world of ice and fire with a brand new drinks menu, which includes wine flights as well as the official Game of Thrones Single Malt Whisky collection, Seven Hells ale and themed cocktails.

Alongside the bar, the Pop-Up Geeks are partnering up with Johnnie Walker and Diageo to bring Westeros to life with an array of events at iconic locations around Edinburgh city centre.

The “Blood & Wine” pop-up bar will be open seven days a week from midday until 1am from 1 March to 26 May.

To book a table, visit here.

