Garbage gig brings Shirley Manson home to Edinburgh

AMERICAN alt rock band Garbage, which features Edinburgh's very own Shirley Manson on vocals and guitar are to play the Festival Theatre later this year.

Shirley will be joined by band mates Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig at the Nicolson Street venue on Tuesday 4 September, when they bring their 20 Years Paranoid tour to the city.

Tickets for the concert from Capital music promoters Regular Music go on sale this Friday, 16 February, at 9am from Ticketmaster 0844 844 0444.

Garbage who have sold more 17 million albums worldwide will be supported by special guests Honeyblood, and play Glasgow's Barrowland the following evening.