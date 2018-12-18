Garbage singer Shirley Manson reveals dream to become farmer on Skye

Garbage singer Shirley Manson has revealed she wants to move back home to become a farmer on the Isle of Skye.

The Edinburgh born rock-star told how she does not want to grow old in California and would like to come back to Scotland.

The musician’s dream is to keep dogs and chickens on farmland on the scenic surroundings of Skye.

Manson, 52, who has sold more than 17 million albums with her band, currently lives in Los Angeles with American music producer husband Billy Bush.

She said: “I don’t want to grow old in California.

“I love it here but it has a culture that still doesn’t seem to really believe in a lot of the socialist principles that I was raised on growing up in Scotland. Principles which are based on clan culture.

“I mean I grew up believing that if you money, you look after those who don’t have money. If you are old, you should be looked after by those who are physically strong.

“It seems so innocent and naive, but I still believe in those principles.

“A farm on the Isle of Skye would be my dream. Surrounded by dogs, chickens and animals of all sorts.

“I mean, I’m a bit of a misanthrope and not a great fan of mankind. I love animals, though.”

In an interview with The Scots magazine, Manson also said President Donald Trump had made her adopted country a more divided place.

She said: “The race issue in America is really severe. We have managed to forget the lessons that have so recently been taught to us about hatred, about intolerance, about claiming differences between human beings because of the colour of their skin or what religion they practice. It’s madness.

“I think what we are seeing is a minority exploiting poverty and unhappiness and taking advantage of disempowered people to feather their own nests.

“I can tolerate a difference of opinion, even a political difference of opinion. What I cannot tolerate is rich people robbing the poor in broad daylight and not being held accountable.

“I am so grateful that I’m a musician and an artist and I’m not involved in politics. People’s individual greed is literally beyond my understanding.

“But, you know, there’s still so much brilliance out there. There’s always brilliant ideas and humans continue to evolve despite the emergence of someone like Trump.

“How long is the president going to last and what damage can he do the environment? In the great history of the world he’s insignificant, and that’s the good news.

“California is very liberal and pro-immigration and I love that it will fight Donald Trump to the end.”

After a decade with cult rockers Goodbye Mr Mackenzie, Manson joined Garbage in 1993.

The band are still going strong and recently toured the United States alongside Blondie.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital