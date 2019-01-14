Gavin’s talent raises funds for St Columba’s Hospice

EVENING News Edinburgh Has Talent winner Gavin Blackie is all set to launch his new album, 1983, this March, and in doing so will raise funds for local charity, St Columba’s Hospice.

All proceeds from the track Wings, taken from his latest release will go to supporting the work of St Columba’s Hospice, Edinburgh, which has a special place in Gavin’s heart.

The 35 year-old recently witnessed the amazing work they did for his family and for friends’ families and was so impressed and humbled by the experience that he decided to try and raise some funds doing what he does best, singing.

“Having seen how vital this place is to helping patients and their families through the toughest and saddest point in their lives, I had to try and do something.

“Even if it’s not much, every little helps.

“I can only hope people who might have been through this experience and seen the value of St Columba’s, will buy the single. I also hope they like the song too.”

Blackie has also invited representatives of St Columba’s Hospice to attend his next concert to collect donations.

The singer will take to the stage at Church Hill Theatre on Mother’s Day for a one-off performance with special guests Scottish songstress Carrie Mac and X Factor’s Nicole Caldwell.

Expect to hear tracks from his new album as well as some classic covers and fan favourites which have seen his music career blossom since winning Edinburgh’s Got Talent, back in 2010.

“I’m so grateful for all the wonderful opportunities I have had and the people I’ve been privileged to meet along the way,” he says.

“Hopefully this is my chance to repay everyone’s faith in me and give something back to the community.”

The single Wings is available now on iTunes with 1983 released on iTunes, 31 March.

Gavin Blackie, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, 31 March, 7.30pm £20, www.ticketline.co.uk