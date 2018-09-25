Gay pride parade gets go ahead in Inverness despite protest

A gay pride march in Inverness has been given the go-ahead after a petition failed to block the event.

Proud Ness will take place on October 6 despite an attempt by a member of the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) to stop it on “biblical, religious and moral” grounds.

Highland Council confirmed this morning that the event will go ahead, according to the Inverness Courier.

It is understood that the issues raised by the petition had no bearing on whether to grant permission or not.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “We have notified the organisers that Highland Council and Police Scotland have no objections to the march being held as per the details in their notice of intention.”

Church member Donald Morrison, of Inverness, collected 600 signatures from those opposing Proud Ness.

Three counter petitions signed by thousands of people were launched in support of the event which aims to celebrate and promote diversity and equality.

The parade will be followed by music events, lectures and film screenings at Eden Court Theatre.

Organisers of Hebridean Pride, the first event of its kind in the Western Isles, has also faced opposition from the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing).

Reverend Graeme Craig, of Stornoway, described the event, which is also due to be held on October 6, as “sad and shameful.”

Organisers said they hoped the minister’s comments would spur even greater support for Hebridean Pride.