Get a Corgi-Selfie this Easter aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia

STEP aboard Britannia this Easter holidays and experience ‘Scotland’s Best Visitor Attraction’ for yourself.

Tour the five decks with a complimentary adult or child guide as you tour the State Apartments and naval crew’s quarters as well as the gleaming engine room.

Kids should look out for Clarence the Cuddly Corgi and friends as they hide along the tour route. Spot them and receive a badge.

Everyone, regardless of age, can dress up in the uniforms in the Petty Officers’ Mess and pose for a Corgi Selfie.

On the Royal Deck Tea Room, meanwhile, enjoy sea views with soups, sandwiches, cakes or scones, all made in the Royal Deck Tea Room.

And don’t forget to look out for the 11ft Lego replica of Britannia.

Easter Aboard The Royal Yacht Britannia!, Ocean Terminal, Leith, 8-21 April