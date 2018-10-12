Get Festive tips from Masterchef champion Kenny Tutt

FANCY picking up all the tips to becoming the ultimate host this Christmas from some of the best chefs in the land?

Foodies Festival, which returns to the EICC, Morrison Street, from 23-25 November, have revealed some of the top culinary names set to join them for their festive celebration of food and drink.

First up is Masterchef Winner 2018 Kenny Tutt returns to the event.

The 35-year-old bank manager and father of two wowed judges in this years Masterchef final with his menu of Roast scallops, smoked cauliflower, shimeji mushroom and pancetta to start.

Follwed by a main of Squab pigeon breast and bon-bon, heritage beetroot, baby turnip, spiced cherries, bread sauce and game jus.

Finally, desert was a Bitter chocolate, ale ice-cream, malt tuile and smoked caramel.

He’s joined on the bill by Head Chef Phil Hickman of Brasserie Prince by Alan Roux and Roberta Hall-McCarron of The Little Chart Room - 2018 winner of Young British Foodies Chef.

Also in attendance will be Daniel Ashmore of The Pompadour by Galvin at the Waldorf Astoria (The Caledonian), who claimed the coveted title Fine Dining Chef of the Year 2018, and Scott Davies of The Three Chimneys.

As well as a chance to learn from these chefs, Foodie fans will also have the opportunity to attend 12 Top Tip festive masterclasses.

There’s a chance to ‘get merry’ with craft beer, wine and Champagne masterclasses, or why not discover your new favourite tipple at Gin Alley.

Bring the kids along to the Elf’s Cookery School, taste flavours of the world at Street Food Avenue and enjoy Christmas carols and music.

