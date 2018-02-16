Get in the mood to dance and think with ones to watch

TEN piece urban dance outfit The Moods head to Stramash on Saturday for a unique electronic, hip-hop and reggae party to promote their new single Hidden.

As world leaders, posture and trade political rhetoric and Europe contemplates a post Brexit world, The Moods are channelling all their energy into writing and performing music that makes you dance and think.

The Moods are a ten-piece collective creating socially charged rap dealing with topics such as corruption, poverty, injustice and inequality.

Their new UK tour showcases songs from their acclaimed album Missing Peace.

Louis, rapper from The Moods says, “We are delighted to getting back on the road.

“The support on the last two tours was immense, its fantastic to return, to see old friends and fans, and meet new ones as we bring our infectious live show to some new and bigger venues, as well as some favourites from the last two tours.”

Hotly tipped as ones to watch in 2018, The Moods have been described as ‘Rage Against the Machine, The Prodigy and The Happy Monday’s mixed into a grime-soufflé’.

In the 12 weeks since its release, Missing Peace has scored physical and download sales in more than 24 countries.

The new single Hidden follows the massive success of their previous singles Joy and P.O.P (Profit over People).

In 2017, The Mood completed two 15 date UK tours plus major festival appearances as well as packing out the O2 Ritz in Manchester for their album launch.

Formed in late 2014, The Moods comprises producers, poets and musicians from the north-west of England who combine drum and bass, reggae, hip-hop and EDM.

With plenty to say, singing and rapping with raw passion about war, famine, love, life and death the define their output as ‘music for the head & heart’.

Also on the bill throughout the day are The Funktones, DopeSickFly and Harry & The Hendersons

The Moods, Stramash, Cowgate, Saturday 17 February, 10pm, free, 0131-623-4353