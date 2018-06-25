Get in the swim with a summer pool challenge

WITH the summer holidays approaching, why not set your child up for a summer challenge by taking part in Edinburgh Leisure’s Summer Swim Passport.

It the ideal way to keep the kids not only occupied but fit and healthy at the same time.

Not only will the children be keeping active and trying new challenges, but they could win a month’s free swimming for all the family.

The aim of the Summer Swim Passport is for kids to try different water-based activities, chosen from a list of exciting challenges.

From simple things like going for a swim to more challenging suggestions like diving from a board at the Royal Commonwealth to doing a somersault in the water, there’s plenty of activities to choose from to keep the kids amused - cost of the activities will vary.

Once the challenge is achieved, the child gets their passport signed by a member of staff.

After seven challenges or signatures have been achieved, the passport can be handed in to any one of Edinburgh Leisure’s centres.

There, it will be entered into a prize draw to win unlimited family swimming for a month (for terms and conditions see Edinburgh Leisure website).

The Summer Swim Passport event takes place from 30 June to 13 August.

Any child feeling energetic can complete more than one passport over the summer.

However, do remember that some of the Edinburgh Leisure pools may be closed for a few weeks over the summer, for example the Royal Commonwealth Pool will be closed in the run-up and during the European Championships, where the diving element of the Glasgow 2018 games will be taking place between 1 and 13 August.

To find out more about the activities, visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk