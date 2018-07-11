Get ready to salsa, it Carnival time

THE seventh Edinburgh Festival Carnival is limbering up for its biggest and brightest year yet.

The parade on Sunday, 15 July, will be led by carnival favourites, Barefeet Theatre, a phenomenal acrobat group from Zambia.

More than 800 performers are expected to take part in this year’s extravaganza of high-energy music and dazzling costumes!

Jazz and Blue Festival Carnival Parade

The Festival Carnival will once again set Princes Street and Princes Street Gardens humming with the rhythms of salsa, African drummers, Balkan beats and swirling pipes.

As well as a treat for the ear the Carnival offers a feast for the eyes with sequined dancers, feathered costumes, Chinese dragons, circus performers and street theatre in one big dazzling spectacle.

Performers from 12 different countries will participate in this year’s Carnival Parade, which starts at The Mound at 1.30pm and sees the performers parade along Princes Street.

The parade will then disperse into West Princes Street Gardens for an afternoon of live performances compered by Forth 1’s Ewen Cameron.

The Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival runs the Carnival, and Producer, Roger Spence, says, “The Festival Carnival creates a fantastic spectacle in the city centre, with performers from all around the world sharing their Carnival cultures with the people of Edinburgh and each other.

“As always, we are inviting the people of Edinburgh to join the Carnival fun by either participating (why not wear a costume?), or simply by attending and having a great day out.”

Councillor Donald Wilson, the Council’s Culture and Communities Convener adds, “We are delighted to support the Edinburgh Festival Carnival again this year.

“Founded on the belief that the arts are to be enjoyed by everyone, the Carnival injects the city’s streets with fun for all ages.

“It will be the perfect way to enjoy summer in the city.”

Last year more than 20,000 people enjoyed the event, and the organisers are hopeful for the good weather that will ensure an even bigger turnout this year.

Full details: www.edinburghjazzfestival.com/carnival.html