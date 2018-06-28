Gin and Disco Festival boogies into Biscuit Factory

CAPITAL gin-lovers who love a boogie will get the opportuining to experience a little bit of heave this weekend whenLeith’s Biscuit Factory hosts the city’s first ever Gin and Disco Festival.

The new touring event brings together two of the best things in life… gin and disco.

Everyone loves disco, that’s just a fact, and the most on-trend drink right now is gin, but The Gin and Disco Festival isn’t your typical sit-down and mooch about event, it is instead a fun, light-hearted day and night music event with a super sleek and classy gin bar twist.

The toruing event checks into the Biscuit Factory on Saturday 30 June with a roster of world-class DJs supplying the disco, funk & soul sounds.

Each party will boast its own Gin and Disco production to make each one a truly special and unique experience.

The ‘get down and groove’ sounds will be coming from expert selectors such as Greg Wilson, cosmic disco funksters Crazy P, Derek Kaye, The Disco Exchange, Sam White, Geddes & Gioia, plus many more headline DJs and acts yet to be confirmed.

Confirmed for the Edinburgh event so far are headliner Todd Terry, Greg Wilson, The Reflex, plus Craig Smith, Gareth Sommerville, Simmone Black, Gav Miller, Jonny Herd, Jamie McKenzie, The Blonde Flash and D.O.P.E.

Each event will also offer a wide range of gin-based drinks and brands to choose from including delicious gin cocktail menus.

For the non-gin drinkers, there will be bars which will include the usual drinks like vodka, rum, whiskey, beers, wines and tequila.

So if you are looking for something a bit different this Saturday, or just want to recapture the fun of those long gone clubbing days, there is no better way to celebrate the summer, good music and great drinks than with the full Gin and Disco Festival experience with family and friends.

The Gin and Disco Festival, Biscuit Factory, Anderson Place, Saturday 30 June, £25, No re-entry after 9pm, 3pm-3am, strictly over 18s, www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Edinburgh/The-Biscuit-Factory/Gin-and-Disco-Festival---Edinburgh/13192073/