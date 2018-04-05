Glasgow boasts more free wifi spots than Edinburgh

Have your say

The Capital has been named in the top ten best cities in the UK for free wifi hot-spots, but has ranked below Glasgow.

Edinburgh boasts 471 public wifi hot-spots, meaning it came sixth on the list compiled by mobile phone insurance provider, Insurance2go.

However, the city finished narrowly behind fifth-placed Glasgow, which has 475 public wifi access points.

London topped the list with a whopping 9,269 public wifi locations.

Birmingham came second with 620 locations followed by Leeds (597) and Manchester (534).

Cardiff finished a distant tenth with just 291 public wifi hot-spots.

No other Scottish city made the top ten.

Stirling (71), Dundee (115) and Aberdeen (126) all lag behind Scotland’s two biggest cities in terms of areas to get on the internet for free.

The data was sourced from reports compiled by communications watchdog Ofcom.

Broadband Genie editor Matt Powell warned those making the most of free wifi users to be wary of the risk of data being intercepted.