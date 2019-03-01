Glide along to free family skating sessions at Murrayfield Ice Rink

COULD your kid be the next Jane Torvill or Christopher Dean? Enjoy free family ice skating at Murrayfield Ice Rink from 3-9 March thanks to a brand new initiative to find the ice stars of tomorrow.

From Sunday 3 March, Murrayfield Ice Rink will be offering more than 100 free spaces for children, aged between eight and 15, to try out ice skating.

Better still, parents and guardians will be welcome to join their children on the ice and free ice skate hire will also be available.

The event is in association with webuyanycar.com, who have partnered with British Ice Skating to inspire the next generation of British ice skating talent and to offer families the opportunity to try a fun, family activity.

Murrayfield is one of 10 ice rinks across the UK offering free skating sessions.

Michelle Draper, CEO of British Skating, says, ‘’We’re excited to support this series of events and to encourage people to try the sport.’’

‘’Britain has produced a number of exceptional skaters over the years and we’re always keen for new skaters to have a go, you never know when the next Torvill and Dean are going to come along.’’

She continues,, ‘’Ice skating is a great activity for all the family to enjoy and be active together.

“We’re on a mission to engage more people in the sport and hope that these events will help to spark a new found love for ice skating in those that are new to the sport.’’

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar.com, adds, “Over the years we’ve bought many thousands of cars from customers in the Edinburgh area and we’re pleased to be giving something back to the local community.’’

Adults may only ice skate if assisting a child. Each attending child and adult must have their own ticket.

To book a place at the Murrayfield Ice Rink event and to see the full list of participating ice rinks, visit https://www.webuyanycar.com/ice-skating/