Glide into the new year with the Waltz King and friends

THE giddy romance and gilded ballrooms of 19th century Vienna are brought to life at the Usher Hall this weekend by the music of the Waltz King and friends.

The Strauss musical dynasty established a reputation far beyond their native city for composing irresistible melodies and ultimately some of the best-known tunes of the period.

With the gentle humour of Wine, Women and Song with its swirling flourish and brass fanfare, the toe-tapping, hand-clapping Radetzky March, always a favourite, and the evocative Blue Danube Waltz, this concert boasts much-loved classic, after classic, after classic….

But this is music to dance to and in a showpiece of entertainment, The Johann Strauss Dancers, in gorgeous costumes of the period, capture the experience of the occasion in exquisitely choreographed routines, dancing to some of the most romantic waltzes and liveliest polkas ever composed.

The concert opens with the Audition Aria from Die Fledermaus, followed by Vienna, City of my Dreams, Wine, Women and Song, Blue Danube Waltz, Radetzky March plus many more well known waltzes and polkas from the Strauss family and friends.

Introduced and conducted by John Rigby, Rigby is joined by soprano Corinne Cowling and the Johann Strauss Orchestra and dancers.

The Johann Strauss Gala, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Sunday, 3pm, £19.50-34.50, 0131-228 1155

ALSO at the Usher Hall, next week, meet the Rosewood Duo in the latest concert in the Emerging Artists series.

Showcasing outstanding young professional talent, The Rosewood Duo are a classical guitar and flute duo consisting of guitarist Lewis Dunsmore and flautist Leila Marshall.

Trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the Rosewood Duo are a versatile group who perform regularly as part of the prestigious music outreach charity Live Music Now.

The Rosewood Duo, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Monday, 11am, £3, free for students/school pupils, 0131-228 1155