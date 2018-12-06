Golden Globes: A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga nominated

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have both been nominated for Golden Globes for A Star Is Born.

The musical drama will go up against Black Panther, Blackkklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and If Beale Street Could Talk in the category of best picture (drama).

A Star Is Born’s two leads, Cooper and Gaga, are nominated for best actor in a motion picture and best actress.

Cooper is also nominated in the best director category while Gaga is recognised in the best original song category.

Cooper is up against Willem Dafoe for Eternity’s Gate, Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody and John David Washington in Blackkklansman.

Gaga is competing against Glenn Close, who is nominated for her role in The Wife, Nicole Kidman for Destroyer, Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Rosamund Pike in A Private War.

In the musical and comedy best actress category, Mary Poppins Returns’ Emily Blunt, The Favourite’s Olivia Colman, Eight Grade’s Elsie Fisher, Tully’s Charlize Theron and Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu were all nominated.

READ MORE: F1 legend Mika Hakkinen launches campaign to tackle drink-driving

Vice, the biographical drama starring Christian Bale, leads the way in nominations for films with six.

A Star Is Born, The Favourite and Green Book all have five.

In the television categories, Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant will go head to head.

They were both nominated in the category of best performance by an actor limited series or motion picture made for television.

Cumberbatch was recognised for his leading part in Patrick Melrose while Grant got a nod for A Very English Scandal.

They are up against Darren Criss in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Daniel Bruhl in The Alienest.

In the actress category for best performance in a limited series or motion picture made for television, Amy Adams will go up against Patricia Arquette, Connie Britton, Laura Dern and Regina King.

Kristen Bell is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV series in the musical or comedy category, alongside Candice Bergen, Alison Brie, Rachel Brosnahan and Debra Messing.

The nominations, presented by Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater were announced at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 2019 Golden Globes, which will be hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine comedian Andy Samberg, will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.

British star Claire Foy is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for her part in First Man.

She is up against Amy Adams, Regina King, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

In the male category of the same award, Mahershala Ali is recognised for Green Book alongside Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver in Blackkklansman, Richard E Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Sam Rockwell for Vice.

READ MORE: Film reviews: A Star is Born | Columbus | Johnny English Strikes Again

For best director, Cooper is up against Alfonso Cuaron for Roma, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for Blackkklansman and Adam McKay for Vice.

In the category for best performance by an actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy), Bale gets a nod for Vice and is up against Lin-Manuel Miranda for Mary Poppins Returns, Viggo Mortensen in Green Book, Robert Redford in The Old Man & The Gun and John C Reilly for Stan & Ollie.

Best animated film is between Incredibles 2, Isle Of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks The Internet and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

In the category for best motion picture (foreign language), Capernaum, Girl, Never Look Away, Roma and Shoplifters are nominated.