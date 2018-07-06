Gordon Ramsay’s Leith lunch date

Have your say

TWO very familiar faces popped in to Quay Commons in Leith for lunch recently, much to the surprise of staff and customers.

The team at Quay Commons couldn’t believe it when celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay of Hell’s Kitchen fame, This Morning’s Gino D’Acampo and First Dates’ chef Fred Sirieix popped in for a bite to eat.

An insider says, “There was a booking in the diary for Studio Ramsay but staff had no idea who would be turning up.

“The surprise guests were very chatty throughout the visit, asking lots of questions.”

For lunch, they all ate sourdough baked on site with Oritz white tuna in olive oil, Cantabrian anchovies and Olivar de la Luna organic olive oil.

Ramsay then had the pheasant back mushroom quiche with organic salad. D’Acampo the Grierson Organic pork burger (butchered at Quay Commons) on a rapeseed brioche bun and Sirieix an asparagus and Isle of Wight tomato tart with carrot, chilli and lemon soup.

Chef owner Dale Mailley says, “It’s very special to me and my team to have such a respected chef give us the seal of approval. Gordon commented on how good our sourdough tastes and loved the fact we sourced our flour from East Lothian.”

Quay Commons opened last summer in a former bonded warehouse on Leith’s Commercial Street.

Operated by the team behind The Gardener’s Cottage they serve breakfast, brunch and lunch daily, and dinner on Friday and Saturdays

This week they’ve expanded their outdoor seating to include a fenced beer garden where they’ll be selling burgers cooked on a BBQ.

Mailley adds, “We are so excited to offer Leith a real summer beer garden.

“The vibes are festivaly and chilled with deck chairs, giant Jenga and music from our neighbours Loud and Clear.

“We’ll be offering amazing organic burgers, super-fresh salads and local craft beers and gins.”